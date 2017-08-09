The Westpac consumer sentiment index fell 1.2 per cent in August, dragged down by concern around interest rates, housing affordability and family finances.

Consumer sentiment has fallen for the seventh consecutive month, marking the weakest succession of reads since 2008, the time of the Global Financial Crisis.

The latest Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of consumer sentiment fell 1.2 per cent in August to 95.5, from 96.6 in July.

Westpac's chief economist Bill Evans said it marked the weakest succession of reads since 2008, with increased family finance pressures, concerns surrounding interests rates and housing affordability in NSW and Victoria outweighing a boost in jobs confidence.