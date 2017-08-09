Australian world No.7 Jason Day is inspired by his win and runner-up results at the past two US PGA Championships.

Feeling his game has rounded a corner, world No.7 Jason Day is confident of continuing his dominant US PGA Championship record at Quail Hollow this week.

The big-hitting Australian broke through for a maiden major championship title at the 2015 event at Whistling Straits, where he became the first major winner to card a 20-under-par total, before coming just one shot short of defending his title last year.

Day has also recorded two top-10s and a tie for 15th in previous visits to the year's final major.

After a lacklustre 2017 season exacerbated by the emotional stress of his mother's lung cancer diagnosis, Day feels the PGA is the moment where he can turn it all around.

"I've played really well over the past few years. Especially last year, when I played well enough to win but unfortunately (eventual champion) Jimmy Walker just beat me," Day told AAP.

"For the most part, I feel the PGA courses are where you can attack but you have to respect at the same time and that suits my style of golf."

Winless since May 2016 and surrendering a 47-week reign as world No.1 to Dustin Johnson in February, the 29-year-old Day's best finish this season has been a runner-up at the Byron Nelson Classic - where he lost to Billy Horschel in a playoff.

At the majors, Day has mixed top-30 results at the Masters and British Open with a disappointing missed cut at the US Open.

But the Queensland export believes he saw signs of his best golf returning at last week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in his home state of Ohio, where Day finished 24th.

"I'm really happy with how I'm hitting it. I've got my speed back in the full swing, which is good. I'm hitting it quite long and putting nicely; that's a good formula," said Day.

Ranking 27th on the US PGA Tour in driving distance with an average tee shot of 302.6 yards, Day feels he can match it with golf's biggest hitters, who are tipped to have the upper hand on North Carolina's 7,600-yard Quail Hollow course.

But Day - who is 179th on Tour for driving accuracy - admits notching a second career major will come down to hitting fairways.

"If I can find more success with hitting fairways, there's a good chance I'll win this week," said Day.