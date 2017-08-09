Australian teenager Riley Day has embraced the atmosphere in London in her major championships debut.

The big moments just keep coming for teenaged sprint sensation Riley Day.

In February she squared off against Usain Bolt in the mixed relay at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

In July, she claimed gold in the 200m at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

And on Tuesday night, she lined up alongside defending 200m world champion Dafne Schippers in the opening first-round heat at the world athletics championships in London, having got a last-minute call-up to the Australian squad.

That's some year for a 17-year-old whose only overseas trip prior to 2017 had been to New Zealand.

Day finished last in her heat in London in 23.77 seconds - half a second outside her personal best - but, minutes after crossing the finish line, she was already looking at the big picture.

"My legs were just shaking, I was like `am I actually out here?'" said the schoolgirl from the Queensland town of Beaudesert.

"I kept looking around. The time wasn't fantastic but I don't care. My main competition was the Commonwealth Youths."

Day got a bird's eye view of Dutchwoman Schippers clocking the fastest overall heat time of 22.63.

"I did find myself looking a little bit at her, which is my own fault for getting distracted," said Day.

"But I'm here for the experience, I knew I wasn't going to be the best.

"I'm here and I'm happy with how I went.

"I didn't really know what to do in the call-room so I was just following everyone else.

"It's a lot different to juniors, it's a completely different atmosphere with 60,000 people watching."

Day's next target is to qualify for the 200m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

And the biggest lesson she learnt in London was that she needs to improve her fitness.

"I felt it a little bit at the end but it doesn't matter," said Day.

"I peaked for the Commonwealth Youths so I can't peak again in two weeks.

"But I'm completely honoured to be here, to be selected, with one of my best mates (fellow 17-year-old Ella Connolly) doing the 4x4.

"I was expecting to watch it at home so what more could I ask for?"

Fellow Australian Ella Nelson trailed home in last position in her heat in 24.02.

It was more than a second and a half outside the PB the 23-year-old Nelson set in the semi-finals of the Rio Olympics which got her within one hundredth of a second of a spot in the 2016 Games final.