Two were injured more seriously in the incident, with four suffering light injuries.
The mayor of the north-western suburb Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany, has condemned the "intolerable aggression".
He said a BMW drove into the soldiers.
"Without any doubt, it was a deliberate act," Mr Balkany told BFM TV.
"It's an odious act of aggression," Mr Balkany also said, adding that the car in question was a BMW.
The incident took place at about 8am outside a military barracks in the northwestern Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret.
Mr Balkany said the car "accelerated very fast when they (soldiers) were coming out" of the barracks.
Police say they are searching for the vehicle which took off after the incident.
-With AFP and Reuters