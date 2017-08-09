Signout
  • Officials and rescuers gather near vehicles after a car slammed into soldiers on patrol in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris on August 9, 2017. (AFP)
  • Paris
French police launched a manhunt after a car rammed into soldiers near their barracks outside Paris, injuring six people, two of them seriously.
1 HOUR AGO  UPDATED JUST NOW

Two were injured more seriously in the incident, with four suffering light injuries.

The mayor of the north-western suburb Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany, has condemned the "intolerable aggression".

He said a BMW drove into the soldiers.

"Without any doubt, it was a deliberate act," Mr Balkany told BFM TV.

"It's an odious act of aggression," Mr Balkany also said, adding that the car in question was a BMW.

The incident took place at about 8am outside a military barracks in the northwestern Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret.

Mr Balkany said the car "accelerated very fast when they (soldiers) were coming out" of the barracks.

Police say they are searching for the vehicle which took off after the incident.

-With AFP and Reuters

