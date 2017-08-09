Officials and rescuers gather near vehicles after a car slammed into soldiers on patrol in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris on August 9, 2017. (AFP)

French police launched a manhunt after a car rammed into soldiers near their barracks outside Paris, injuring six people, two of them seriously.

Two were injured more seriously in the incident, with four suffering light injuries.

The mayor of the north-western suburb Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany, has condemned the "intolerable aggression".

He said a BMW drove into the soldiers.

"Without any doubt, it was a deliberate act," Mr Balkany told BFM TV.

"It's an odious act of aggression," Mr Balkany also said, adding that the car in question was a BMW.

The incident took place at about 8am outside a military barracks in the northwestern Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret.

Mr Balkany said the car "accelerated very fast when they (soldiers) were coming out" of the barracks.

Police say they are searching for the vehicle which took off after the incident.

Police gather at the site where a car slammed into soldiers on patrol in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, on August 9, 2017. (Getty)

-With AFP and Reuters