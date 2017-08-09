Bulldogs coach Des Hasler says he is pleased with the defensive commitment of his side. (AAP)

Des Hasler has hailed the defensive grit of Canterbury despite everyone at Belmore being under a mountain of pressure following a forgettable NRL season.

With your club at 7-13 and set to miss the NRL finals for the first time in six years, "super-pleased" is a curious way to summarise your team's effort.

However the Bulldogs coach is sticking solid behind his charges.

Just three years ago South Sydney and Canterbury ran onto ANZ Stadium for one of the most memorable grand finals in recent memory.

When they clash on the same ground on Thursday night there will be nothing but pride to play for.

With four rounds remaining Canterbury's season is effectively over and they have big question marks over their future.

Reportedly under salary cap pressure to offload players to accommodate the impending arrivals of Kieran Foran and Aaron Woods, there are some in the Belmore locker room fighting for their futures.

Likewise Hasler is under the pump to keep his job despite the fact his new two-year contract hasn't even kicked in yet.

"We haven't executed as well as we could," Hasler said when asked what has gone wrong this year.

"I don't think we've managed possession well. But that' doesn't undermine the effort that the players have been displaying.

"I'm super-pleased with the effort that they're working at, particularly in defence.

"That's reflected in their numbers. But at the end of the day we have to be realists and it's results-driven."

The Bulldogs have conceded 377 points this year, the eighth best defensive record in the league and putting them equal with above the likes of Penrith and Manly who are finals-bound.

After finishing in the top eight every season since 2005, Hasler will have to watch the finals from his home for the first time in 13 years.

He has changed up his side, with Chase Stanley to again start at halfback but said he wouldn't be throwing out the playbook and there was no substitute for hard work.

"It's disappointing, not being involved in the finals," Hasler said.

"You work through what you do each week and you work hard at the end of the day that's what we do.

"It's a position neither clubs want to be in. But that's the reality of it and just got to make every game and every play a positive."