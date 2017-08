Fremantle's Matt Taberner is hoping for a Dockers recall as an opportunity to save his AFL career. (AAP)

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon has left the door open for Matt Taberner to return this week, potentially giving the forward one last chance to save his AFL career.

Taberner has played just five games this season - the last being in round 11 when he kicked just one goal from eight disposals in a loss to Collingwood.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but Lyon will consider handing Taberner a recall for Saturday's clash with Sydney at the SCG.