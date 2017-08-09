The Sydney Kings have reportedly signed ex-LA Clipper Travis Leslie (R) for the new NBL season. (AAP)

The Sydney Kings have reportedly signed former LA Clippers guard Travis Leslie for the 2017/18 NBL season.

The explosive playmaker from Atlanta, Georgia boasts a quality resume from his time with multiple franchises in the NBA, D-League and Europe.

According to News Corp Australia, Leslie's raw power and skill is a significant addition for the Kings after the departure of Greg Whittington.

The 193cm, 93kg 27-year-old will form an imposing back-court alongside Australian Boomers duo Kevin Lisch and Jason Cadee.

Leslie continues a Kings tradition of securing high-flying imports, following on from Dwayne McClain, Leon Trimmingham and Isaac Burton.

Sydney coach Andrew Gaze spotted Leslie last month during his stint with the Indiana Pacers as an assistant coach.

The Kings open their season on October 7 at home to the Adelaide 36ers.