Malcolm Turnbull says federal authorities will examine reports Matthew Guy may have discussed secret political donations with an alleged mobster over lobster.

Federal authorities will investigate the 'lobster-with-a-mobster' scandal engulfing Victorian Liberal Leader Matthew Guy, the prime minister has told parliament.

Mr Guy dobbed himself into the state's corruption watchdog after it emerged he shared a seafood dinner with alleged mafia boss Tony Madafferi in May, which a Liberal Party figure suggested was about procuring political donations.

"I can assure the honourable member that those reports will be carefully examined by federal authorities," Malcolm Turnbull told MPs on Wednesday.