Centrelink has been accused of sending threatening texts to welfare recipients, days after it emerged the agency sent out letters emblazed with the AFP logo.

The messages alert recipients to a task force run by the Department of Human Services and Australian Federal Police targeting welfare fraud.

"Taskforce Integrity is in Mirrabooka focusing on welfare fraud. Please remember your responsibility to keep all your details up to date," the SMS reads.

The text messages follow letters sent out by Centrelink in July emblazoned with the Australian Federal Police logo, which attracted widespread scorn.

"The government is deliberately targeting vulnerable people and trying to intimidate them, even though they have done nothing wrong," Greens senator Rachel Siewert said on Wednesday.