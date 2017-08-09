After North Korea said it was examining plans to strike Guam, officials on the US-held Pacific island are urging calm, saying defences are in place.

Defence officials on Guam say there is no imminent threat to people there or in the Northern Mariana Islands after North Korea said it was examining its plans for attacking the US-held Pacific island.

Guam's Department of Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense say they are monitoring North Korea with US military and government officials.

Guam's homeland security adviser, George Charfauros, said on Wednesday officials were confident "the US Department of Defense is monitoring this situation very closely and is maintaining a condition of readiness".

Charfauros in his statement urged calm and said defences were in place on Guam and its neighbouring Pacific islands for threats such as North Korea.

His comments came as the speaker of the Guam legislature said he hoped the island could defend itself.

"We're just praying that the United States and the ... defence system we have here is sufficient enough to protect us," Benjamin J Cruz told the Associated Press in a telephone interview.