Sydney Roosters back-rower Aidan Guerra will play his 150th NRL game against Melbourne - the club he left, much to the fury of Craig Bellamy in 2010.

Aidan Guerra wasn't born in the Year of the Rooster but he's a Chook through-and-through.

The Queensland representative back-rower has been named to play his 150th NRL game on Saturday night when his second-placed side face table-topping Melbourne at AAMI Park.

Craig Bellamy's Storm were the first NRL team to sign the Townsville-born Guerra as a teenager in 2005

However, when word spread the injury-plagued youngster had signed with Sydney for the 2010 season, before even playing a first-grade game, a furious Bellamy banished him to the Victorian local league.

"I actually left the Storm hoping that I'd play one NRL game and now I'm back to Melbourne to play my 150th," the 29-year-old told AAP on Tuesday.

"It's a special moment for me and my family, to be able to share it with my best mates here at the Roosters, it's going to add to that sentiment.

"In saying that, the sentiment is nice, but a victory would be nicer."

The stars have aligned for Guerra's milestone with close mate Boyd Cordner listed to return from injury for Saturday's match.

Co-captain Jake Friend will also step out in Melbourne after recovering from a broken hand.

"They're our club captains, they're our leaders on the field," Guerra said of the pair.

"We've had two guys step in and do a great job as skipper but I think there's no substitution for the two guys that are coming back.

"Boydo, everyone knows what you're going to get and Friendy as well, they're both 80-minute men that lead in their actions and I think we'll benefit from having them back on the field."

Guerra will head north in 2018 on a three-year deal with the Newcastle Knights.