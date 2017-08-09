Vic Opposition Leader Matthew Guy will refer himself to IBAC over a meal with an alleged mobster. (AAP)

It's only 15 months until the Victorian election and Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has taken the surprise move of referring himself to the state's corruption watchdog over his lobster-with-a-mobster scandal.

Mr Guy will alert the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission after news broke on Tuesday that he had a seafood dinner with alleged mafia boss Tony Madafferi in May.

Mr Guy says the dinner was organised by long-time Liberal supporter Frank Lamattina so that the alternative premier could meet his cousins to discuss issues with the Melbourne Market.

He insists he did not know grocer Mr Madafferi would be at the dinner until he was already there, his staff did not recognise the name when given a guest list and political donations were never discussed.

But he did not leave straight away, because "once you're there you're there. If I had been there two minutes the same story would have run."

And as soon as he got into his car after the dinner he realised the "potential ramifications" of the meeting.

Mr Guy will now write to IBAC asking it to investigate, including how telephone conversations discussing the dinner by fellow Liberal Barrie MacMillon were leaked to the media.