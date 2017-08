Essendon's Jobe Watson is expected to announce his retirement from the AFL today. (AAP)

Former Essendon skipper Jobe Watson will speak at a press conference on Wednesday where he is expected to announce his AFL retirement.

Speculation is rife that Essendon champion and former skipper Jobe Watson is set to announce his AFL retirement.

The Bombers have called a 12.30pm press conference on Wednesday at their Tullamarine headquarters, with Watson to speak alongside coach John Worsfold.

The 32-year-old Watson is in his 14th season and is considered likely to call time on his decorated career.