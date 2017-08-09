Police are seen at the home of Kings Cross club owner John Ibrahim during a police operation in Sydney, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. (AAP)

The model girlfriend and son of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim have been granted bail following police raids across Sydney.

Mr Ibrahim's son Daniel Taylor, 26, appeared via audiovisual link at Central Local Court on Wednesday charged over his alleged role in transferring $2.25 million for the purchase of tobacco.

Sarah Budge, 27, also appeared via AVL on firearms and ammunition charges.

The commonwealth prosecutor did not oppose bail for the pair, which was granted with strict bail conditions by Magistrate Clare Farnan.

Budge must surrender her passport, not leave NSW or go within 500 metres of an international point of departure, report to police three times a week and hand over a $50,000 security.

Taylor, who has already given police his passport, must surrender his phone, not leave NSW or go within 500 metres of an international point of departure, and report to police daily.

His family will deposit a total $630,000 security.