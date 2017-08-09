Melbourne midfielder Jordan Lewis, a four-time premiership player at Hawthorn, is looking forward to Sunday's huge match against St Kilda.

Melbourne veteran Jordan Lewis is eagerly awaiting Sunday's crunch AFL match against St Kilda, saying it's why he plays the sport.

Three rounds out from the finals, the Demons are 10th and the Saints are 11th - with only percentage separating them from eighth-placed Essendon.

"I love it, this is what you play for - with so much riding on the line, it's when you want to perform as an athlete, as a footballer," said Lewis, who played in four Hawthorn premiership teams before joining the Demons this season.