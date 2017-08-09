Victoria's lobster with an alleged mobster scandal has claimed its first scalp with a Liberal party figure quitting over political donation discussions.

A man caught on tape claiming Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy's dinner with an alleged crime boss was a cover for political donations has resigned from his Liberal party role.

Barrie MacMillan on Wednesday afternoon resigned as the Dunkley local electorate conference office bearer, state director Simon Frost confirmed.

Mr Guy says his April dinner at the Lobster Cave with long-time Liberal supporter Frank Lamattina and his cousin, alleged Melbourne mafia boss Tony Madafferi, was to discuss fruit and vegetable markets.

He did not know Mr Madafferi would be at the dinner until he arrived, political donations were never discussed and none have been received since, Mr Guy has repeatedly said.

However, Mr MacMillan was caught on leaked recordings suggesting the dinner was to solicit donations and Mr Guy's office was told of Mr Madafferi's presence.

Mr Guy on Wednesday morning called for Mr MacMillan to leave his party position.