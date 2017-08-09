Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els will play in their 100th golf major when they tee-off in the US PGA Championship.

On the monitor below them was a photo of the first time they met.

The 14-year-old with an easy smile was holding the winner's trophy from the 1984 Junior World Championship.

Next to him was the golden boy from San Diego, slightly taller at the time, holding his trophy as the runner-up.

Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson are still going at it, rarely rivals, always friends.

The next time playing together, this week at the PGA Championship, marks a special occasion for both.

Three decades later, Els and Mickelson join an elite club by competing in their 100th major championship.

Els won his first one in 1994 at the US Open at Oakmont.

Mickelson didn't win his first major until he was 34, at the Masters, and it came at the expense of Els.

The PGA of America brought them together Tuesday afternoon for an interview and a celebration, complete with a cake.

They become the 13th and 14th players to reach 100 majors, a list that starts with Jack Nicklaus and his 164.

He is followed by Gary Player, Tom Watson, Arnold Palmer, Raymond Floyd, Sam Snead, Ben Crenshaw, Gene Sarazen, Tom Kite, Mark O'Meara, Bernhard Langer and Nick Faldo, who played his 100th and final major at St. Andrews in the British Open two years ago.

All of them are in the Hall of Fame, Els and Mickelson included.