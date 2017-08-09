Exhaustion has forced defender Sharni Layton out of Australia's Quad Series netball squad. (AAP)

Star defender Sharni Layton has withdrawn from the Australian netball squad for this month's Quad Series due to exhaustion.

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander says 29-year-old Layton will take a leave of absence from netball after extensive consultation with medical experts.

A veteran of 46 Tests since her debut in 2011, Layton has been named in every Diamonds touring team since September 2013, after a shoulder injury had sidelined her from international duties in 2012.

"First and foremost, we have a duty of care to the wellbeing of our athletes," said Alexander.

"Sharni has represented and led our country with her heart on her sleeve, but is in need of a break.

"Our medical and support staff will continue to work closely with Sharni during this time."

Melbourne Vixens rising star Emily Mannix has been called into the Diamonds' squad as a replacement.

The Quad series involves netball heavyweights Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa.

Australia start against England in Brisbane on August 26, before meeting South Africa in Canberra (August 30) and New Zealand in Invercargill on September 3.