Tasmania's government says a stand-off between inmates and guards at a prison was sparked by the scrapping of a nicotine replacement program.

About 40 inmates at Risdon Prison, near Hobart, refused to return to their cells on Wednesday afternoon over concerns about the phasing out of the nicotine replacement program, Acting Minister for Corrections Guy Barnett said.

The situation was bought under control that night but not before prisoners unfurled a banner demanding "basic human rights", a spokesman for Mr Barnett confirmed.

He said no staff were injured but one prisoner sustained a minor cut.

The stand-off will be investigated.