North Korean news has confirmed plans are being considered for a strike on Guam. (Reuters/AAP)

North Korea has responded to President Trump's 'fire and fury' threats, saying any plans would be met with an 'all-out war wiping out all the strongholds of enemies'.

North Korea's state-run television KRT said on Wednesday (August 9) the state is considering plans for a missile strike on the US Pacific territory of Guam.

The announcement came just hours after President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury".

A KRT news reader quoted Korean People's Army (KPA) spokesman as saying it was "carefully examining" a plan to strike Guam, which is home to about 163,000 people and a US military base that includes a submarine squadron, an airbase and a Coast Guard group.

A solid-fuel "Pukguksong-2" missile lifts off during its launch test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. A solid-fuel "Pukguksong-2" missile lifts off during its launch test at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

North Korea also accused the United States of devising a "preventive war" and said in another statement that any plans to execute this would be met with an "all-out war wiping out all the strongholds of enemies, including the US mainland".

Washington has warned it is ready to use force if needed to stop North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes but that it prefers global diplomatic action, including sanctions. The U.N. Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday (August 5).