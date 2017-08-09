Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is in the lead early as votes begin to be counted after a national election reported to have gone off without incident.

Kenya's president took an early lead as national election results trickled in, the culmination of a hard-fought contest between the East African nation's foremost political dynasties.

Shrouded in fears of violence, the vote pitted President Uhuru Kenyatta, a wealthy 55-year-old businessman and the son of Kenya's founding president, against Raila Odinga, 72, a former political prisoner and son of Kenya's first vice-president.

Kenyatta had nearly 58 per cent of the vote after 5455 of 40,883 polling stations had reported results, the electoral commission website.

Opinion polls released a week ago put them neck-and-neck. Campaigning was marked by fiery rhetoric but public speeches were largely free of the ethnic hatred that has married previous contests as the two men faced off for a second time.

The electoral commission urged voters to wait calmly for results.

"During this critical phase, we urge all Kenyans to exercise restraint as we await official results from the polling stations and indeed as they start trickling in," it said.

Odinga comes from the Luo people in western Kenya, an area that has long felt neglected by the government and resentful of their perceived exclusion from political power.

Kenyatta is a Kikuyu, an ethnic group that has supplied three of Kenya's four presidents since independence from Britain in 1963.

Any glitches - innocent or otherwise - in the high-tech electronic voting and tallying system could be grounds for the loser to allege fraud, as Odinga did in 2007 and in 2013. Given his age, this is probably his last crack at the top job.

A decade ago, vote tallying was abruptly stopped and the incumbent president declared the winner, triggering an outcry from Odinga's camp. The ethnic violence that followed killed 1200 people and displaced 600,000.

Thousands of people had returned to their ethnic heartlands before the vote, fearful of a repeat of 2007's violence.

Voting was mostly smooth and turnout was high, the election commission said, despite some isolated incidents and delays. Police said there were no major problems.