Kieran Jack is concerned about the level of scrutiny AFL players receive on social media. (AAP)

Sydney veteran Kieren Jack is concerned about the levels of scrutiny AFL players are exposed to, especially from social media.

Sydney veteran Kieren Jack feels for young AFL players are subjected to high levels of scrutiny, especially from social media.

Jack himself has been exposed to plenty of external scrutiny and comment from outside the Swans over the past 13 months.

A family spat was plastered all over conventional and social media in the week leading up to his 200th match in July 2016.

Pundits including former Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd were highly critical of his form early in the 2017 season, before he was rested by the Swans after they revealed he had been hampered by a hip complaint in the first five rounds..

Forward-midfielder Jack, who has returned to good from over the past month, said negative commentary was distracting and it was hard to avoid.

"But I think I've been mentally resilient enough over my career to deal with a lot of different things," Jack said.

"I'm fortunate that I've had those experiences which helped me get over this. .

"Certainly I do feel for young players now coming through the system that the levels of scrutiny and what's available, social media platforms...it's hard to escape at times.

Jack felt there was more pressure on players nowadays. .

"The journalists and the amount of people commenting on the game is like never before," he said.

"The pressures, you have have one, two bad performances, as a player, you're really hard on yourself enough as it is.

"But then to see all these other avenues where you can gain access and gain feedback from, just opens up even more.

"It can become like a bit of an emotional rollercoaster at times for players

"But that's the challenge of football clubs and people within them, to make sure that they are concentrating on what's important."

The important information from the important people and not so much what a couple of people are saying on Twitter."

Jack, who on Tuesday was promoting a road safety video, which highlighted the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, said Swans'; coach John Longmire sometimes has to tell players to refrain from using their devices during team lunches.

"He'll sometimes ban mobile phone use because he''ll be looking to have lunch and there will be 45 blokes there sitting on the phone."Jack said.