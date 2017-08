Labor, Greens and crossbenchers have joined forces to call for an independent judicial inquiry into allegations of water theft from the Murray Darling basin.

An unlikely grouping of South Australian senators - Labor, the Greens, Nick Xenophon Team, conservative Cory Bernardi and independent Lucy Gichuhi - moved the motion in the upper house on Wednesday raising concerns a NSW investigation into the allegations was "insufficient".

The motion passed the Senate and will be put to the lower house.