A government-dominated inquiry has recommended the Senate pass planned cuts to universities despite fierce opposition from Labor and the Greens.

The report, tabled in parliament on Wednesday, says the higher education overhaul will make the system fairer and funding more sustainable, with Education Minister Simon Birmingham insisting the sector has seen "phenomenal growth" in recent years.

The government will need the support of the crossbench to pass the legislation, which is strongly opposed by universities.