Casino operator SkyCity Entertainment has posted a 69.2 per cent fall in full-year net profit down to $NZ44.9 million ($A41.6 million).

SkyCity Entertainment has posted a 69.2 per cent fall in full-year net profit after writing down the value of its Darwin casino.

The casino operator on Wednesday said its reported net profit for 2016/17 was down to $NZ44.9 million ($A41.6 million) due to the $95 million impairment, while its normalised net profit was up 1.3 per cent at $NZ154.6 million.

It declared a final dividend of 10 NZ cents per share, five NZ cents less than last year, resulting in a total full-year unfranked distribution of 20 NZ cents.