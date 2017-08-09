Billy Slater admits his recent concussion has delayed a call on his NRL playing future. (AAP)

Billy Slater's recent concussion has delayed the decision on his NRL playing future but the fullback insists it won't change the outcome.

The 34-year-old Melbourne star initially expected to make a call on whether to play on in 2018 after the State of Origin series but admitted the knock-out blow suffered against Canberra last month put the decision on hold.

"In terms of my future it won't have an impact," Slater said on Wednesday ahead of the the Storm's top-of-the-table clash with the Sydney Roosters on Saturday.

"I haven't made a decision but I suppose I will have to make one soon.

"With the incident that happened a couple of weeks ago, I put everything on the backburner and I haven't really sat down with my family.

"I'm enjoying my football this year and I feel good, so the decision will be made in due course."

The Test custodian said Melbourne hadn't put any pressure on him to make a call, although coach Craig Bellamy has spoken openly about his hopes that Slater will play on.

"They understand the situation that I'm in and what I've been through and they've been quite respectful in all dealings," he said.

'Like everyone else they're waiting to hear what I'm going to do but it's a big commitment so I want to make sure I'm making the right decision."

Slater took comfort in the Storm recently extending the contracts of youngsters Brodie Croft, Brandon Smith and Jahrome Hughes that the club's future was in good hands.

"It's positive light ahead that the Melbourne Storm, past my days and past Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk, it's going to be left in a healthy position."