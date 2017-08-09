World No.2 Jordan Spieth is eyeing a chance to become the youngest golfer to win all four majors. (AAP)

World No.2 Jordan Spieth is eyeing a chance to become the youngest golfer to win all four of the majors at this week's US PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth believes his world-beating 2015 season has prepared him for his chance to become the youngest winner of the career grand slam.

In July, Spieth added a British Open victory to his 2015 Masters and US Open trophies.

It set up an opportunity for American world No.2 Spieth to beat Tiger Woods as the quickest player to win all four of golf's major titles at this week's US PGA Championship.

Woods was aged 24 years, seven months when he claimed the career slam at the 2000 British Open at St Andrews, while Spieth celebrated his 24th birthday two weeks ago.

Only Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen have achieved the feat in golf's history.

Spieth says he'll draw on how he handled the pressure after winning the first two majors of 2015 as he tees it up at North Carolina's Quail Hollow this week.

"It will be pretty similar; back then I felt the way I feel right now. Going into St Andrews, there was plenty of chatter about it," said Spieth.

The Texas native says it won't be his last opportunity to claim the final piece of the puzzle.

"If I'm healthy and playing well, I'll play in 30 (PGA Championships).It doesn't have to be this year. If it happens this year, that's great and it's another lifelong goal I've achieved.

Perhaps Spieth's greatest threat at the year's final major is world No.4 and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy.

The 28-year-old Northern Irishman believes the short turnaround from Spieth's victory at Royal Birkdale to this week's PGA Championship gives him the advantage of momentum.

"When I won (the PGA) at Valhalla in 2014, having that long wait until the Masters in 2015 felt like a very long time. It plays on your mind a little bit. I think that's where Jordan doesn't have to deal with that," said McIlroy.