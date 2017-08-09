GWS and former Geelong forward Steve Johnson is set to join AFL retirement queue. (AAP)

GWS have called a media conference on Thursday featuring veteran forward Steve Johnson and coach Leon Cameron.

Another day, another AFL great is about to call it quits.

Steve Johnson will front a media conference on Thursday morning in Sydney and the freakish GWS and former Geelong forward is expected to confirm he will retire at the end of the season.

Western Bulldogs utility Matthew Boyd and former Essendon captain Jobe Watson this week have announced their impending retirements, joining an illustrious list of veterans who will bow out.

Top draft picks Nick Riewoldt and Luke Hodge, Sam Mitchell, Brownlow Medallist Matt Priddis and veteran onballer Scott Thompson are also hanging up the boots.

The Giants have called the media conference for Johnson and coach Leon Cameron.

Johnson has played 289 games since his 2002 debut and sits comfortably in this year's list of retiring greats.

He won the Norm Smith Medal as best afield in Geelong's drought-breaking 2007 flag win and he is a three-time Cats premiership player.

The cheeky, mercurial goalsneak known as Stevie J also made three All-Australian teams and twice topped Geelong's goalkicking.

Johnson played 253 games for the Cats.

He joined the Giants last season and played 22 matches, but Johnson was suspended for their preliminary-final loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Johnson has played 14 games this season and kicked 15 goals, bringing his career total to 510.