Melbourne are focused on playing at their best heading into the NRL finals rather than winning the minor premiership says Billy Slater.

Playing well heading into the NRL finals is just as important as winning the minor premiership according to Melbourne Storm star Billy Slater.

The competition-leaders only need two more victories from the remaining four rounds to seal the JJ Giltinan Shield and can bank one this Saturday against the second-placed Sydney Roosters.

Slater says while finishing top two is significant, their form is key.

"The position on the table is important come this time of the year but it's not the be-all and end-all, it's just as important to be playing good football at this time and that's what our focus is now," Slater said.

"We've worked really hard to consolidate a position on the table that we want to be at and now it's about making sure we're fine-tuning our defence and attack."

The Roosters, who were over-run by Manly last round, welcome back their co-captains Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend for the AAMI Park clash, with Slater describing the inclusions as "huge".

He said the top of the table clash would provide a true measure of how the Storm were travelling.

"Consistently we're the best two teams in the competition but it will come down to the 80 minute performance on Saturday night and will be a good test for both teams."

The teams last met in round 16 when Melbourne were without their Origin stars and their young replacements let slip a 20-6 with 25 minutes remaining to lose 25-24 in golden point time.

Despite the loss Slater said there were positives in that performance but with both teams almost at full strength this game was very different.

"This one versus two and we're four weeks away from the finals so this is a huge occasion for both teams," he said.