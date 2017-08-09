The NSW government's bill to give police the power to tear down Sydney's tent city for the homeless in Martin Place has passed the lower house.

Legislation to give police the power to tear down Sydney's tent city for the homeless is nothing but a smokescreen to mask "political argy-bargy" between two tiers of government, the opposition claims.

The bill, which passed the lower house on Wednesday afternoon, was urgently introduced by the government on Tuesday in a bid to quickly clear the Martin Place camp, was opposed by NSW Labor and the Greens during debate on Wednesday.

"This bill is not about homelessness ... it is about political argy-bargy between the state government and the local lord mayor," Labor MP Clayton Barr said during debate in the Legislative Assembly.

"It is a sham and a mockery of this chamber, it is indicative of a government that simply do not understand their legislative powers, abilities, do not understand the need to build relationships across levels of government."

The bill would give the government the power to order police to remove people from crown land, including Martin Place, if the lands minister deems there is a "public safety issue".

The move comes after a plan agreed to by the City of Sydney and the homeless tent dwellers to vacate the Martin Place campsite failed.

Both the council and state government have blamed each other for the stalemate.

The opposition says the government already has the laws required to clear the tent city.

But under existing laws, the NSW government would need to issue a warrant against the homeless residents, which Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she's reluctant to do.

Social Housing Minister Pru Goward on Wednesday said the proposed legislation would ensure any unlawful use of Martin Place could be dealt with "appropriately and in a timely manner".

"This bill underscores the principle that no one ... should need to sleep in a tent in Martin Place," Ms Goward said.

"The new powers are not intended to apply generally or specifically to homeless persons in the City of Sydney."