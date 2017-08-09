Donald Trump has pulled no punches on North Korea, saying the rogue state 'will be met with fire and fury' should it threaten the US again.

US President Donald Trump says North Korea "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it threatened the United States again.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," Trump told reporters at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

At a meeting between foreign ministers of ASEAN in Manila on Monday, North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho asserted his country's nuclear program was justified, describing it as "a legitimate option for self-defence in the face of clear and real nuclear threat posed by the US against the DPRK."

Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior defence analyst Dr Malcolm Davis told SBS World News after this meeting that despite the US and allies' attempts to avoid war with North Korea, there was a 'pretty good' chance Kim Jong-un could launch a nuclear strike as early as next year.

"We have been rushed towards a precipice with a war in the next 12 to 18 months in the Korean peninsula," he said.

"We are 12 months away from a serious military crisis where US will need to stop the threat."

RELATED 'Uncontrollable' North Korea could unleash a nuclear war in next 18 months: analyst Despite the US and allies' attempts to avoid war with North Korea, there's a 'pretty good' chance the Kim Jong-un regime will launch a nuclear strike in the next 12-18 months, says defence analyst.

North Korea can fit nuke in missile: reports

An annual defence white paper from Japan and a Washington Post report both assert that North Korea may have produced a miniaturised nuclear warhead.

North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturised nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, passing a key threshold in becoming a full-fledged nuclear power, according to a Japanese defence paper and a US media report.

The UN Security Council this weekend slapped its toughest sanctions yet on North Korea over its latest test of a ballistic missile that could be used to deliver a nuclear weapon. Despite the rapid tempo of these tests, uncertainty has lingered over the isolated nation's ability to couple such a missile with a nuclear device.

Those uncertainties appear to be receding.

MORE NEWS China 'willing to pay price' for new US sanctions on North Korea China will "fully and strictly" implement new UN sanctions against North Korea, even as it pays the biggest price for such a move, its foreign minister says. 'Violent violation of our sovereignty': North Korea defiant over UN sanctions North Korea has angrily insisted tough new United Nations sanctions would not stop it from developing its nuclear arsenal, and warned it would not negotiate while being threatened by the United States.

Japan's Defence Ministry concluded in an annual white paper released Tuesday that "it is possible that North Korea has achieved the miniaturisation of nuclear weapons and has developed nuclear warheads." Japan, a key US ally, is also a potential target of North Korean aggression.

And The Washington Post reported Tuesday that US intelligence officials assess that a decade after North Korea's first nuclear test explosion, Pyongyang has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, including by intercontinental missiles - the type capable of reaching the continental US.

North Korea threatens revenge against US

The Post story, citing unnamed US intelligence officials, said the confidential analysis was completed last month by the US Defence Intelligence Agency. The US also calculated last month that North Korea has up to 60 nuclear weapons, the Post said, more than double most assessments by independent experts.

Officials at the agency would not comment Tuesday on the report. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence could not immediately be reached for comment.

Alarm in Washington over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's pursuit of a nuclear capability has intensified in the past month after the North conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time last month.

RELATED Behind the iron curtain of North Korea: Is Australia at risk? Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has declared North Korea a "reckless and dangerous threat to peace". Is Australia at risk of attack?