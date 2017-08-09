The prime minister says the government will provide a long-term energy policy to give investors greater certainty.

Malcolm Turnbull has reassured energy chiefs the federal government is working on a long-term policy to give greater certainty to investors in new power stations.

The government has adopted all but one of the recommendations of a review of the electricity market by Chief Scientist Alan Finkel - a clean energy target.

The prime minister said energy policy was discussed during the meeting with electricity retailers in Canberra, but the focus was on short-term measures.

"We are working very carefully through it," he told reporters on Wednesday.

The next major piece of work on long-term policy was a report by the Australian Energy Market Operator into the gaps in baseload power, which was due on September 1.

"A certain investment climate is required for long-term investment, we totally understand that," Mr Turnbull said.