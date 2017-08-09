South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk was too good in the 400m at the world athletics championships. (AAP)

Defending champion Wayde van Niekerk has cruised to victory in the 400 metres at the world athletics championships in London.

South African star Wayde van Niekerk has retained his 400 metres title in dominant fashion, storming to victory in 43.98 seconds at the world athletics championships in London.

The 25-year-old took his second world crown, finishing ahead of Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas and Qatar's Abdalelah Haroun.

Van Niekerk was so comfortable he even slowed down as he approached the line as he added to his Olympic title from Rio and will now target the 200m.

But Botswana's Isaac Makwala - a leading challenger to Van Niekerk - was controversially denied entry to the London Stadium despite insisting he was fit after an outbreak of the norovirus bug.

The 30-year-old, who was also pulled out of the 200m heats on Monday, was withdrawn by organisers the IAAF "due to a medical condition" while Botswana insisted they were given no reason for Makwala being denied entry.

Without Makwala, Van Niekerk was never challenged, with Gardiner of the Bahamas almost half a second behind in 44.41 secs and Haroun third in 44.48s.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Ambroise Bosse took gold in the men's 800m in one minute 44.67 seconds, ahead of Poland's Adam Kszczot and Kipyegon Bett in third.

The Czech Republic's Barbora Spotakova also took the javelin title ahead of Lingwei Li after throwing 66.76m to regain the crown 10 years after first winning it in Osaka.

The double Olympic champion, who won at London 2012, said: "At this stadium, I am unbeatable. There must be something in the air about London."

Conseslus Kipruto also claimed the 3,000m steeplechase crown ahead of Soufiane Elbakkali and the USA's Evan Jager.

Kenya's Kipruto clocked eight minutes 14.12 seconds with Elbakkali less than half a second behind.

American Sam Kendrick's took gold in the pole vault with a height of 5.95m, ahead of Poland's Piotr Lisek and France's Renaud Lavillenie.

Elsewhere, Holland's Dafne Schippers and the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who took 100m bronze and silver respectively on Sunday, cruised through to the semi-final of the 200m.

The event was missing the USA's Tori Bowie who is recovering from the fall she suffered while winning the 100m on Sunday.

In the women's shot put, Lijiao Gong of China topped qualification for the final with 18.97m with the USA's Michelle Carter five centimetres behind her.