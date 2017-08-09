Melbourne Victory's Besart Berisha scored twice in his side's 5-1 FFA Cup win over Brisbane Roar. (AAP)

Melbourne Victory have thrashed Brisbane Roar 5-1 in their Round of 32 FFA Cup clash.

The arrival of ex-Italian international Massimo Maccarone could not stop Melbourne Victory thrashing Brisbane Roar 5-1 in their FFA Cup Round of 32 clash at Perry Park.

Former Roar striker Besart Berisha bagged a double in front of 3184 fans as Brisbane bowed out at the knockout pre-season tournament's same stage for the third straight season.

In other FFA Cup results, new Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz celebrated a 1-0 win over Ernie Merrick's Newcastle Jets after a Michael Marrone's second-half header.

Bentleigh Greens - the 2014 FFA Cup semi-finalists - downed Hume City 4-1 on penalties after scores were level 1-1 at regulation time.

And Sydney United thrashed FNQ Heat 7-2, the most goals in a FFA Cup match that did not go to extra time.

Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United are two of five A-League clubs left in the competition.

Maccarone failed to shine on competitive debut for Brisbane after receiving a visa clearance, coming on in the 61st minute with the hosts trailing 4-0.

Brisbane have high hopes for the 37-year-old Maccarone's combination with Brett Holman in attack this season.

However, the pair had little impact against a strong Victory outfit boasting Berisha, James Troisi, Mark Milligan, Kosta Barbarouses and Rhys Williams.

In their first FFA Cup clash since the competition's 2014 inception, Brisbane had hoped to turn the tables on the Victory after they were bounced out in last season's semi-finals by the Melbourne outfit.

"I thought we were good value on a very difficult surface," Victory coach Kevin Muscat said.

"I don't want to whinge, because that will be the headline, but for an A-League team to produce that surface at a venue ... you don't expect that."

Roar coach John Aloisi was more upset with two penalties in as many minutes early in the second half that blew the scoreline out to 4-0.

Berisha sealed his double in the 48th minute from the spot - his 12th goal in 13 FFA Cup games - before Mark Milligan (50th) made the Roar pay for a Jade North handball.

"There were two penalties and I don't know how he has given them - he has completely ruined the game," Aloisi said.