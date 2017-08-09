Victoria's regional rail service V/Line has amassed a whopping $534.8 million maintenance backlog, in a system plagued by cancellations and overcrowding.

The government-owned corporation carried 17.7 million passengers in 2015/16, but has been plagued by cancellations, delays, overcrowding and slow maintenance, according to the report tabled in parliament on Wednesday.

"The scale of funding required to address the maintenance backlog is significant - approximately $534.8 million across the entire V/Line network," the report reads.