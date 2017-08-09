Footage depicting 'war zone' conditions in WA will be shown to the prime minister as indigenous leaders plead for the wider use of cashless welfare cards.

Western Australian indigenous and community leaders are pleading with the prime minister to urgently expand cashless welfare card rollouts, releasing a graphic video depicting "war zone" conditions across the state.

Indigenous education worker Jean O'Reeri broke down in tears describing remote and regional communities ravaged by welfare-fuelled drug and alcohol abuse.

"We, the grassroots people, live with it every day. The hurt, the suffering, and the abuse," Ms O'Reeri said before joining delegates to show Malcolm Turnbull the video in Canberra on Wednesday.

"We need help, we need the communities, we need the government to intervene and help us out as community leaders because we can't do it on our own."

Billionaire businessman Andrew Forrest joined delegates meeting with Mr Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at Parliament House.

Mr Forrest said opponents of cashless welfare cards, including the Greens, were covering themselves in shame.