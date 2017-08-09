WA's premier hopes to introduce a euthanasia bill into parliament by next year but debate has already stalled about forming a committee to look into the issue.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan says he hopes to introduce a euthanasia bill into parliament by next year.

Lengthy debate began in state parliament on Wednesday about establishing a joint select committee to examine the need for laws to allow citizens to make informed decisions about their own "end of life" choices.

Mr McGowan told reporters he wanted a bipartisan approach to the issue.

"We want everyone to be part of the process of coming up with laws that are acceptable both to the parliament and to the community," he said.

"Personally, I am supportive of voluntary euthanasia for terminally ill people with safeguards in place and I'll be voting for it."