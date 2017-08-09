Electricity company chiefs have agreed to give their customers more information about power plans after meeting with Malcolm Turnbull in Canberra.

OUTCOMES FROM MALCOLM TURNBULL'S MEETING WITH ENERGY COMPANY HEADS

* Retailers will write to customers who have reached the end of a discounted plan and outline, in plain English, alternative offers that are available.

* The letter will direct them to the Australian Energy Regulator's Energy Made Easy comparison website or another independent comparison website.

* Retailers will outline to the government and to the competition watchdog steps they are taking to help customers, particularly what they are doing for families and individuals under a hardship program.

* It will include a commitment that those customers will not lose any benefit or discount for late payment.

* Retailers will produce clear user-friendly facts sheets on terms, late payment penalties and early-termination payments.

* Retailers will regularly report to the Australian Energy Regulator how many customers are on offers where the discount period has expired.