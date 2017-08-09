Emotions are running high in the Senate with Labor senator Penny Wong urging the federal government not to expose her children with her female partner to hate.
Cabinet minister Mathias Cormann on Wednesday is moving to restore the government's same-sex marriage plebiscite bill to the Senate's agenda after it was defeated by the upper house last year.
"We love our children, and I object, as does every person who cares about children, [...] to being told our children are a stolen generation," Senator Wong told parliament in an impassioned speech, referring to comments made by the Australian Christian Lobby.
