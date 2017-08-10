The Colombian judge hearing the case against Adelaide woman Cassie Sainsbury is due to announce if he will accept a plea bargain brokered with prosecutors.

Australian drug mule Cassie Sainsbury is about to find out if a plea deal struck with Colombian prosecutors will be accepted by the Bogata judge hearing her case.

She'd agreed to reveal the identities of those involved in a drug smuggling ring in exchange for a sentence reduction from 20 to six years at El Buen Pastor jail in Bogota.

But Judge Sergio Leon suspended a hearing on the deal in July after Sainsbury told the court she'd only agreed to smuggle the cocaine after her family had been threatened, effectively refusing to take responsibility for her crime.

RELATED Accused drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury reaches plea bargain deal: reports Accused Australian cocaine smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has reportedly reached a plea bargain deal with Colombian police. Cassie Sainsbury's life threatened: report Cassie Sainsbury was allegedly threatened by a mystery man before 5.8kg of cocaine was allegedly found in her luggage in a Colombian airport.

Judge Leon said Sainsbury's explanation for her actions raised questions about whether the deal should be confirmed.

Sainsbury returned to a court in Bogata on Thursday where the judge is expected to decide if the deal will be accepted.

The 22-year-old Adelaide woman was caught at Bogota's international airport in April trying to smuggle 5.8 kilograms of cocaine to Australia hidden inside 18 separate packages of headphones.