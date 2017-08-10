Australian drug mule Cassie Sainsbury is about to find out if a plea deal struck with Colombian prosecutors will be accepted by the Bogata judge hearing her case.
She'd agreed to reveal the identities of those involved in a drug smuggling ring in exchange for a sentence reduction from 20 to six years at El Buen Pastor jail in Bogota.
But Judge Sergio Leon suspended a hearing on the deal in July after Sainsbury told the court she'd only agreed to smuggle the cocaine after her family had been threatened, effectively refusing to take responsibility for her crime.
Judge Leon said Sainsbury's explanation for her actions raised questions about whether the deal should be confirmed.
Sainsbury returned to a court in Bogata on Thursday where the judge is expected to decide if the deal will be accepted.
The 22-year-old Adelaide woman was caught at Bogota's international airport in April trying to smuggle 5.8 kilograms of cocaine to Australia hidden inside 18 separate packages of headphones.