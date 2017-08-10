Jobe Watson has announced his retirement, adding to a strong list hanging up their boots after 2017. (AAP)

Essendon's Jobe Watson is just the latest in a class of accomplished AFL veterans to announce their retirement this season.

When the AFL grand final motorcade rolls around the MCG, the applause for this year's retirees is likely to be something special.

Luke Hodge, Nick Riewoldt and Sam Mitchell depart the game as sure-fire Hall of Famers whose consistent brilliance has been matched by few.

Former Essendon skipper Jobe Watson, Adelaide bull Scott Thompson and West Coast stalwart Matt Priddis will retire as decorated champions beloved by their club's supporters.

And Western Bulldogs defender Matthew Boyd will hang up his boots with the rare satisfaction of having won a premiership in the twilight of his career.

St Kilda legend Riewoldt is one of a handful of players remaining from the 2000 draft, while both Hodge and Mitchell - who spearheaded Hawthorn's modern premiership dynasty - emerged from the 2001 'super-draft'.

Hodge is expected to step up his media commitments, while Mitchell will step into an assistant coaching role at his adopted home of West Coast.

Another 2001 alumni, Greater Western Sydney and former Geelong forward Steve Johnson, is set to confirm on Thursday that he will also retire at the end of the season.

Together, the current retiring class of 2017 boasts two Brownlow medals, 12 premierships and 21 All-Australian selections.

Those numbers could end up growing substantially with Gold Coast maestro Gary Ablett headlining the list of veterans who are yet to decide if they will play on next season.

The addition of Ablett would undoubtedly spark debate about whether the 2017 class of retirees is the best in recent memory.

A case could easily be mounted in favour of last year's group, headlined by Dane Swan, Matthew Pavlich, Corey Enright and the game's all-time record holder Brent Harvey.

But nothing is likely to match the class of 2007 which boasted three Brownlow medallists in James Hird, Nathan Buckley and Mark Ricciuto, as well as Chris Grant, Glenn Archer, Anthony Koutoufides and many more.

AFL RETIRING CLASS OF 2017:

* 2x Brownlow Medals - Sam Mitchell (2012), Matt Priddis (2014).

* 3x Norm Smith Medals - Steve Johnson (2007), Luke Hodge (2008, 2014).

* 5x club captains - Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda, 2005, 2007-16), Sam Mitchell (Hawthorn, 2008-10), Jobe Watson (Essendon, 2010-15), Luke Hodge (Hawthorn, 2011-16), Matthew Boyd (Western Bulldogs, 2011-13).

* 12x AFL premierships - Luke Hodge (2008, 2013-15), Sam Mitchell (2008, 2013-15), Steve Johnson (2007, 2009, 2011), Matthew Boyd (2016).

* 21x All-Australian selections - Nick Riewoldt (2004, 2006, 2008-09, 2014), Luke Hodge (2005, 2008, 2010), Steve Johnson (2007-08, 2010), Sam Mitchell (2011, 2013, 2015), Matthew Boyd (2009, 2011, 2016), Jobe Watson (2012-13), Scott Thompson (2012), Matt Priddis (2015).