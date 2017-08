Richmond are confident forward Jack Riewoldt will be cleared by an eye specialist to face Geelong on Saturday.

Riewoldt has missed the past two games after injuring his eye at training but trained with the main group on Thursday.

Coach Damien Hardwick said he was "incredibly confident" the Tigers forward would get the all clear at his appointment later in the day.