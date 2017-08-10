Labor frontbencher Mark Butler says his party will argue in favour of legalising same-sex marriage, but still thinks the postal plebiscite is a "very bad idea".

Federal Labor will argue the case for same-sex marriage during a postal vote campaign, but is yet to say whether it will chip in any funding for the 'yes' campaign.

Frontbencher Mark Butler, who is also the party's national president, says there are still many questions around the voluntary poll to be run by the Bureau of Statistics, including measures for people overseas or living in remote communities.

"Any forum (where) there's a debate about marriage equality, we're in there supporting it, but this is still a very bad idea," he told ABC radio on Thursday.