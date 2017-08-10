Aristocrat agrees to buy Israel-based gaming company Plarium Global for $500 million, as it looks to expand into the digital gaming sphere.

The company says the acquisition increases its overall exposure to the fast growing digital market with pro forma Aristocrat Digital revenue contribution increasing from 14 per cent to 22 per cent.

Plarium is a privately owned free-to-play mobile, social and web-based game developer headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, with multiple offices throughout Europe, Israel and the US, and more than 1,200 employees across five genre-specific studios, Aristocrat said in a statement on Thursday.