Recent form and first round tee times (AEST) of the seven Australians teeing up at the 99th US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

AUSTRALIANS IN GOLF'S 2017 US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

JASON DAY

World No.7 finished 24th at last week's WGC-Bridgestone and hasn't won this year but boasts a 2015 win and a 2016 runner-up as well as another two top-10s at the PGA Championship.

ADAM SCOTT

After a solid putting display during a tie for 13th at the WGC-Bridgestone, worled No.17 Scott is confident of bettering his US PGA Championship record of a third place in 2006 among two top-fives and four top-10s from 16 starts.

MARC LEISHMAN

Has been the form Australian in 2017 with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational among 12 top-25s from 20 starts this season and feels the design changes to host course Quail Hollow suit his eye.

CAMERON SMITH

The Brisbane youngster bagged a maiden US PGA Tour win in April but has missed four cuts from five events since and will look to his tie for 25th on debut at the US PGA Championship in 2015.

ROD PAMPLING

The 47-year-old Queenslander won the US PGA Tour event in Las Vegas in November but arrives at Quail Hollow coming off a 74th place at the 76-man WGC-Bridgestone last week.

SCOTT HEND

The big-hitting Townsville native shot himself into contention with a Saturday 63 at WGC-Bridgestone last week but faded when playing in the penultimate group with eventual champion Hideki Matsuyama.

STUART DEANE

The US-based teaching pro was one of 20 to win entry from the PGA of America's club professionals championship last month in Oregon. It's only his second PGA Championship appearance after debuting in 2014.

ROUND ONE TEE TIMES (all AEST):

Stuart Deane9.25pm (Thursday)

Jason Day10.35pm

Rod Pampling10.40pm

Cameron Smith11.00pm

Scott Hend11.15pm

Adam Scott3.05am (Friday)

Marc Leishman3.20am (Friday)