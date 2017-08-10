Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander says the Diamonds are ready to change their playing style. (AAP)

Expect the unexpected as the Australian netball team promise something different for the Quad Series, beginning in Brisbane later this month.

Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander has warned netball purists to brace themselves as the Diamonds prepare to spring a few surprises in this month's Quad Series.

Holders of every major trophy, the Diamonds are not about to get comfortable ahead of a run of tournaments that culminates in the defence of Commonwealth Games gold next year.

Long-time mentor Alexander anticipates that eyebrows will be raised when the Diamonds begin the Quad Series against England in Brisbane this month.

"I think some will be surprised by how we run our matches and traditionalists may not like it as much," Alexander said.

"It will test people's sensibilities of what they think netball is about."

Players were given a month off following the inaugural Suncorp Super Netball competition before reuniting in Canberra late last month.

There the playing group was purposely unsettled and challenged by Alexander in an effort to push them out of their comfort zone.

Currently training in small groups in their respective states, the squad will gather on the Sunshine Coast from August 22 to prepare for the Quad Series against England, New Zealand and South Africa.

Remaining cryptic, Alexander said they would use every last piece of talent available against an English side she expects to challenge them.

"Suncorp Super Netball brought the game to a bigger audience and helped address the disconnect to the top, but (with English representatives involved in the competition) it's a double-edged sword because they've also improved," Alexander said.

"I would say this is going to be the most competitive Quad Series ever."

The Diamonds were rocked by the withdrawal of star defender and incumbent captain Sharni Layton from the series due to exhaustion.

Not drawn on the specifics of Layton's condition, Alexander said she was hopeful of retaining her ahead of the Commonwealth Games next April on the Gold Coast.

Layton has been replaced in the Diamonds' 12-strong team to play England by Melbourne Vixens rising star Emily Mannix.

The Diamonds are set to announce a new leadership group and captain, decided by the players.

Australia start against England in Brisbane on August 26, before meeting South Africa in Canberra (August 30) and New Zealand in Invercargill on September 3.