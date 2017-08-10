Australia golfer Scott Hend on fire in the third round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. (AAP)

Hend, who tied for 10th last weekend at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, will play at Quail Hollow this week before travelling to Fiji for the co-sanctioned event from August 17-20 at the Natadola Bay course.

"It's been a big few weeks for me playing The Open, then the Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship this weekend before the Fiji International next week," Hend said on the tournament website.

"I'm looking forward to playing at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course in the relaxed atmosphere Fiji is renowned for.

"It's also my first chance to get back to playing an event on the Asian Tour in a while so, hopefully, I can get a good result and start climbing their Order of Merit rankings again this year."

Hend, a nine-time Asia Tour champion, will be joined in Fiji by US Masters winners Vijay Singh, Mike Weir and Angel Cabrera. The event is also sanctioned by the European and Australian tours.

Australia PGA CEO Gavin Kirkman praised Hend after the 43-year-old after his seven-under-par 63 last week in the third round at Firestone.

"Scott's third round ... was certainly thrilling to watch. He is an extremely talented player that often gets on hot streaks and posts low rounds," Kirkman said.

"I'm sure the Fijian fans will get a kick out of seeing players such as Scott, Vijay Singh, Angel Cabrera and Mike Weir go head-to-head, up close and personal at the Fiji International."

Hend has also won twice on the European Tour.