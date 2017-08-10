Julie Bishop has echoed the claim of the US Secretary of State that Donald Trump's tough words to North Korea were designed to appeal to Kim Jong-un.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has played down Donald Trump's threatening words to North Korea, after the US President threatened Pyongyang with "fire and fury".

Ms Bishop echoed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's claim the President was speaking in language that Kim Jong-un could understand, because clearly he didn't understand diplomatic language.

"The United States is entitled to defend itself and its ally, but the strategy is to force North Korea, through diplomatic and economic means, to stop its illegal ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons programs," she told the Nine Network on Thursday.