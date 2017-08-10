A border force officer and a NSW Police employee have been linked to a high-profile crime syndicate which allegedly imported drugs and tobacco into Australia.

Carefully-executed raids on a suspected global crime syndicate have swept up one of Sydney's most notorious families and uncovered allegedly corrupt operatives within the Australian Border Force and NSW Police.

Johayna Merhi, 41,who worked for the Customs and Border Protection Service for more than 10 years before becoming a civilian police employee attached to a specialist command, was arrested on Tuesday amid allegations she was part of an international drug and tobacco ring operating between Sydney and Dubai.

Merhi was sacked on Wednesday with NSW Police stating the offences were committed when in her "previous role".

Serving Australian Border Force officer Craig Eakin, 42, was also arrested.

Both were apprehended in Sydney on Tuesday.

Police will allege the pair used their knowledge of Australia's security systems to create a porous border for alleged underworld group, the Jomaa family.

Two Jomaaa brothers were among six others taken into custody in Sydney.

Reported king-pin, named in media reports as a third brother, Koder Jomaa, 47, was arrested in Dubai.

AFP officials on Thursday confirmed Merhi had for some time mixed with the Arncliffe-based group.

Details of the alleged conspiracy to import drugs and tobacco to Australia was revealed by AFP assistant commissioner Neil Gaughan.

"Her time and her association with the Jomaa family is well-known. It's been long-established. She's been with that group for a period of time," he told reporters on Thursday.

Merhi, from Hurstville, has been charged with smuggling tobacco products, bribing a commonwealth public official and committing an offence for the benefit of an organisation.

Eakin, from Brighton-Le-Sands, faces similar charges.

The ABF team leader, who joined the border protection service about 1998, was suspended without pay.

The arrests are part of Operation Astatine which began in early 2016.

Others charged over the conspiracy are Keith Findley, 52, Tony Chidiac, 58, David Reda, 44 and Mohamad Elkhodr, 51.

Findley is accused of trying to possess a commercial quantity of MDMA and of supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

Separately this week, 17 people were arrested - including two brothers and the son of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim and underworld figures Mustapha Dib and Rock Ahmad - in three countries as part of Operation Veyda.