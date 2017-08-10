Mitch Wallis, who missed the AFL grand final, says the Bulldogs are driven to repeat their success. (AAP)

The Western Bulldogs have plenty of quality on their injury list that could soon be returning to the field for the AFL's defending premiers.

The Western Bulldogs are adamant they have plenty in the tank - both mentally and physically - to fuel their AFL premiership defence.

And with four straight wins, they just might have enough momentum to reach September and make an impact.

The Bulldogs have been one of the hardest hit with injuries in 2017 and Friday night opponents Greater Western Sydney are also straining under the weight of key players missing.

But Luke Beveridge's side might - just might - be turning a page on their injury woes.

Jason Johannisen (hamstring) and Mitch Honeychurch (illness) are likely to be fit to face the Giants.

Tory Dickson (quad) and Jake Stringer (hamstring) are close, with Tom Boyd (mental health) back in full training.

Matthew Boyd (achilles) and Tom Campbell (abdominal) aren't in contention for Friday night's game but will be in the conversation to face Port Adelaide or Hawthorn in the Bulldogs' remaining home-and-away games.

The regular season will be too soon for Easton Wood and Dale Morris, who will contend during the finals.

Mitch Wallis reported a mental freshness at Whitten Oval, driven by players such as Bob Murphy and himself who didn't play in their grand final success last year.

"There's a big drive to want to achieve the ultimate again," he said..

"I missed out last year (and) for Bob as well, for Jack Redpath who missed out last year, there's still plenty of motivation.

"There's a long way to go so I haven't put my focus past this Friday night and getting the job done there."

Wallis would especially like his former club captain Boyd to return.

With just two AFL games under his belt since round eight, Wallis backed the retiree to overcome an achilles issue and return to senior footy before the Dogs' season ends.

"When he's retired and he's not there we'll see how big a hole he's left," he said.

"There's one more spark in the old dog left."

In addition to talking up his side's late run, Wallis presented a cheque for $217,800 to youth homelessness charity Ladder.

The money was raised through a donation for $25 from every AFL player from their match payment for each game this season.

"It's a great cause, to break that cycle of homelessness," Wallis said.

"Every cent counts. Everyone in Australia should have the same opportunities."